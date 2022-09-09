Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC.

It’s time for some of those great Perry’s Properties!

NEW PRICE!

OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 12TH FROM 11 A.M. TO 12:30 P.M.

311 E. LOGAN AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: NOW $165,000! DOWN $10,000 – CHELSEY STAYER LEAD LISTING AGENT – Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home located in the desirable East End neighborhood! Featuring new siding, first floor laundry, spacious bedrooms, bonus room, central air, new bathrooms, and a completely renovated 3rd floor. Enjoy entertaining in the large open kitchen or on the new patio outback. This home sits on a double lot with off street parking and plenty of room for outdoor equipment in the new barn shed! Seller is a licensed real estate agent.

NEW PRICE!

OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10TH FROM 2 P.M. TO 3

405 ELLIOT STREET, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY JESSICA BALLIETT (814) 494-4436

DETAILS: $115,000 – This spacious two story home is situated on a corner lot. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 4th bedroom that’s currently being used as a second kitchen. But, it could be converted back to a bedroom. There’s also a large living room, kitchen, formal dining room and 2 large covered porches. You also have a garage and a carport out back!

NEW PRICE!

1004 N. 3RD STREET, ALTOONA – LISTED BY TRACEY SHADE 814-935-0390

DETAILS: $139,900 – NEW PRICE! Well Maintained large 4 bedroom home all redone. All new Appliances new paint throughout, new carpet and flooring. This home has so much to offer the space will be great for all those family gatherings from the inside space to the large back yard and spacious front porch. There isn’t one thing that needs done to this property just move right in.

103 RIDGEWOOD DRIVE, PHILIPSBURG LISTED BY KIM RICKERT 717-363-8631

DETAILS: $749,000 – This is a beautiful 7000 sq ft custom home on three wooded lots in the Linwood Development, just 23 miles from State College. The great room features a stunning 2-story ceiling and open 2nd floor loft. There’s a gas fireplace in the great room… The kitchen has cherry cabinets, granite countertops, an island and adjacent breakfast nook. The main floor also includes a formal dining room and a private office, as well as a laundry room and powder room. The first floor owner suite allows for one-floor living if needed, You also have a 3 car garage – all on 4.1 acres on a cul de sac.