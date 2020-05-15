Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: May 15, 2020

It’s that time again! Time for…. Perry’s Properties!

500 FIRST AVENUE DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY DAN DISABATO (814) 569-6324

LISTING PRICE: $128,000

DETAILS: A beautiful recently updated 3 bedroom home located on a large lot located in Duncansville. This home comes with a swimming pool and deck for those hot summer days, new kitchen countertop, brand new flooring, as well as a new pellet fireplace insert as an extra heat source.

136 RED FOX DRIVE, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY GEORGE PISANICK – 814-381-5758

LISTING PRICE: $324,900

DETAILS: This beautiful traditional-style home is located in the coveted Fox Hollow Development and offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, hardwood floors and granite counter-tops. Home features formal living and dining rooms and has a cozy gas fireplace in the inviting family room which connects to form an open flowing concept area with the kitchen and its informal eating area. This home with spacious rooms has plenty of storage and has convenient access to city, boro, and I-99. No basement laundry room here! Second floor laundry room is accessible to all 4 bedrooms. New carpeting in 2019. Enjoy the fantastic sunset views from the large refurbished deck with awning. Check out the 3D tour on this home. Seller offering $1500 allowance for repainting front of house at closing.

280 ELKVIEW DRIVE, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: Colonial style 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with amazing views situated in a cul-de-sac in the Maple Hollow subdivision. Open floor plan with oversized 2 car attached garage. Wonderful 2-story foyer with hardwood floors, decorative lighting and an oversized window allowing ample natural light. Living room has gas fireplace running the length of the house. Breakfast room features a French door leading to deck and is open to kitchen and living room. Eat-in kitchen has an abundance of space with oak cabinets, large counters and a pantry cabinet. Formal dining room, half bath and laundry are also located on the main level. Oversize master suite has a walk-in closet, large bathroom with pocket door and whirlpool tub & linen closet. Finished basement with 2nd fireplace. Check out the virtual tour.



NEW LISTING!

270 MEADOW LARK DRIVE, BOALSBURG – LISTED BY ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

LISTING PRICE: $885,000

DETAILS: A stunning 4 bedroom 3 1/2 bath home situated on 3 acres. This property has some amazing features… marble flooring in the grand foyer…. 17 foot high ceilings in the formal living room and a gas fireplace…. the dining room has cherry hardwood flooring…. there’s also a cozy family room with another fireplace and a gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and birch cabinets… plus a wet bar and out back… the amazing outdoor room… it’s a covered patio with a large wood burning stone fireplace. the sellers say they enjoy this room year round! They have even hooked up a TV out there to watch Penn State games and grill out! We did a luxury property film on this property. You can check it out on our You Tube Channel!

NEW LISTING!