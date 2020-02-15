Perry Wellington 4.5: Perry’s Properties February 14, 2020

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

It’s that time of the week again! Time for… PERRY’S PROPERTIES!

512 BEECH AVENUE, PATTON – LISTED BY ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

LISTING PRICE: $150,000

DETAILS: Stately home in Patton Borough, Cambria County. This property has so much to offer! 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, and 3800 square feet! Plus a garage outback. Inside, you find spacious rooms and so much character! Beautiful flooring throughout plus stained glass windows, french doors, an amazing staircase, and a light and bright sunroom! This home could be used as a single-family home, duplex or triplex.

1404 NEWRY LANE, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY LAUREL BARNES 814-932-9880

NEW PRICE: $379,900

DETAILS: Don’t miss this one! Penn Farms. 1 Acre. This Stunning 4 bd 3 ba 1 story stone home offers hardwood floors, sunken living room w fireplace, formal dining room with built-in cabinet, large cherry kitchen with built-in appliances, trash compactor, large master bedroom with walk-in closet, large sunroom with radiant floor heat, full finished basement with large family room with wet bar, recreation room, 4th bedroom with walk-in closet, 3/4 bath, sauna, laundry area and lots of storage. This home sits on a beautiful 1-acre lot with your own private back yard retreat that offers a large fenced in back yard w/ paver patio area with an inground saltwater pool. Treehouse, shed, camera security system, 2 car attached garage.

LOT 133R DEER TRACK ROAD, FOX HOLLOW – LISTED BY JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

LISTING PRICE: $83,500

DETAILS: NEW LISTING! This is an over half acre lot in the highly desirable development of Fox Hollow. This lot is flat and wooded towards the back of the property which adds privacy to the lot. A boundary survey has already been completed with visible corner markers. The $1,400 water reimbursement fee for the lot has already been paid as well.



224 LEAF LANE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY TERESA LARATONDA 814-935-0861

LISTING PRICE: $223,000

DETAILS: Location, location, location. Located on Leaf Lane that is a dead-end turn and is a corner lot, so the lot is a little bigger than others. This home has been well taken care of and the Owner recently put in 2 gas fireplaces, one on the first floor and one in the finished basement, They do not even have to use the electric baseboard heat. Saving dollars! The Large Garage holds 2 cars and still has lots of room for storage and a workshop area.