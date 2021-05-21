Perry Wellington 4.5 – Current Centre County Market w/ Annette Yorks

The Perry Wellington Team takes a look at the Centre County market with Annette Yorks from The Annette Yorks Group.

Annette also shows off some wonderful homes for sale in the area!

WHITETAIL CIRCLE LOTS, MILL HALL – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

LISTING PRICE: $42,000 per lot

DETAILS: Calling all Builders and buyers for New Construction! Lots available in the Stonehouse Development… located near Lamar in Clinton County.

FEATURED LOTS 1, 5, 6 AND 22:

Listing No. RL70958A on 8 Lot#1 WHITETAIL CIRCLE, Mill Hall, PA 17751

Listing No. RL70954A on 210 Lot#5 WHITETAIL CIRCLE, Mill Hall, PA 17751

Listing No. RL70953A on 204 Lot#6 WHITETAIL CIRCLE, Mill Hall, PA 17751

Listing No. RL70959A on 74 Lot#22 WHITETAIL CIRCLE, Mill Hall, PA 17751

The development is ideally situated close to State College, PSU, Bellefonte and Lock Haven University and minutes to Interstate 80. Enjoy Mountain views and nearby the crystal clear waters of the West Branch of the Susquehanna, offering fishing and canoeing. State Parks in close proximity include Bald Eagle State Park, Bucktail State Park and Hyner View State Park. The area offers mountain biking, hiking, boating, sailing, hang gliding, skiing, snowboarding and fishing (trout stream is close by) All builders welcome, pending developer approval. Public water and sewer available.

5788 W. BUFFALO RUN ROAD, PORT MATILDA LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP – 814- 360-0140

NEW PRICE: $1,550,000

DETAILS: $1,550,000 – BACK ON THE MARKET! Looking for an amazing home with privacy and over 34 acres? This home has a private drive that curves around a beautiful pond and opens to a magnificent home with a circular driveway and 3-car garage. There are two finished Morton out buildings. The large building has a/c and heat and the other is heated with a bathroom. House is over 5800 finished sq. ft. with great views. The entrance opens to a large living room with double-sided stone fireplace. There’s an eat in kitchen… 4 Bedrooms and 5 1/2 baths. The entire second floor is the Master suite. There is also a finished basement with a family room, wet bar and plenty of storage. The home also has a pool with an electronic cover and heater. Pre-approved buyers only.