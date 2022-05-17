(WTAJ) — The “People’s Convoy” passed through Central Pennsylvania as part of its trip to Washington D.C.

The group previously drove through our region in March while on their way to Washington D.C. Their journey started on Feb. 23 in California, with the goal of repealing the COVID-19 emergency declaration.

“We’re not against wearing masks, we’re not against vaccines, we are for the right to make that choice for ourselves and our children,” Donald Thomas said. “So body autonomy, it’s my body and I can choose what I want to put in it or not put in it. And I shouldn’t be coerced by the government to make me do any of that.”

The People’s Convoy planned to arrive in Washington D.C. on Tuesday.