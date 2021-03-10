Pennsylvania’s Bureau of Forestry encourages residents to take caution during Wildfire Season

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – With the spring months upon us, it’s officially “Wildfire Season.“

According to the Bureau of Forestry’s Wildfire Protection Chief Mike Kern, last year 1,500 wildfires were reported. And with the weather warming up they’re prepared for another busy season.

“Days like today when it’s dry and sunny, things are available to burn and they can burn,” said Kern.

The leading cause for what sparks the flames?

“In Pennsylvania, 95% to 99% of our fires are caused by people,” said Kern.

From campfires and burning trash or yard debris.

And according to Chief Kern, the dryer and windier the day, the faster it is for the fire to escape and the harder to stop.

“The challenge here in the East is there’s a lot of people. And people live in and among the wildlands where things can burn so a small fire can damage a house or your neighbor’s property or put them at risk,” said Kern.

And the flames Lieutenant Thomas Whiteford from the Excelsior Fire Department says aren’t always the easiest to get to.

“You may end up walking half a mile to get to the fire where we can’t get a brush unit or something through so I’d say it’s much more labor intensive,” said Whiteford.

Whiteford adds that the fires can also warrant a lot of manpower.

“We use a lot of mutual aid on forest fires where we might call in 7 or 9 departments because you’re getting two or three guys, that’s what they can spare during the day,” said Whiteford.

If you choose to burn something Chief Kern advises to pick a cool, damp day to do it, as well as to make sure that you keep at least 10ft. clear from any leaves or vegetation.