Pennsylvania’s Auditor General revisits an audit from 2013

(WTAJ) — Pennsylvania’s Auditor General Eugene Depasquale, will be re-visiting a previous audit of the state’s dog law enforcement office.

The 2013 audit found what he called an “intentional” lack of enforcement of the dog law, as well as commercial kennel canine health regulations between 2008 and 2012.

He also found problems with dog law funds being used for unrelated purposes.

“Instead of enforcing laws to protect dogs, department officials deliberately chose to violate the law and put the health of residents and dogs at risk,” said Eugene Depasquale: Pennsylvania Auditor General.

The follow up report is expected to wrap up later this year.