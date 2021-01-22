Pennsylvanian’s fed up with waiting for unemployment

BLAIR COUNTY, HOLLIDAYSBURG (WTAJ) — Struggling with getting unemployment payments is something many Pennsylvanians say they’re getting too used to.

Like many, Brandon Rairie from Hollidaysburg says he’s called for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance multiple times and he says he got no real answers.

Rairie says “I had 3 different cell phones in front of me. I was calling hanging up, calling hanging up. Finally, I got through and I had a 45-minute wait after trying to call for 2 hours…The only answer we get is that they’re working on the system. There’s no definitive timeline on it will start to payout.”

In reaching out to the Department of Labor & Industry, with Brandon’s problem, they said “because of the delay in the federal government extending several unemployment programs until late December, there has been a temporary delay in payments for some people.” They say they’re doing their best to accommodate more than 500,000 out of work Pennsylvanians.

On Wednesday, they addressed all Pennsylvanians. Acting Secretary of the Department of Labor & Industry, Jennifer Berrier says “here in Pennsylvania, we want claimants to get all of the payments owed to them as quickly as possible and we want our programs set up the right way, so claimants don’t face issues down the road with getting back payments or adjustments.”

They say they’ve been working to reprogram PEUC and PUA systems to accommodate new changes in unemployment laws.