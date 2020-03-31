‘Pennsylvanians can’t be evicted during state of emergency’, AG Shapiro tells landlords

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro has made it clear that Pennsylvanians can NOT be evicted from their homes at this time.
The statement was made Tuesday morning. The PA Supreme Court ordered courts closed to eviction proceedings due to the COVID-19 state of emergency.
That order is applied to all Pennsylvania property owners, managers, and landlords, It also applies to all mortgage brokers and lenders.
In an effort to give affected Pennsylvanians time to get back on their feet, Attorney General Shapiro wrote landlords and mortgage lenders to urge them to extend the time during which eviction proceedings are suspended for a period of time beyond what the Supreme Court requires.
“With millions of Pennsylvanians following Governor Wolf’s direction to stay at home, it is critical that rental evictions cease for the duration of this emergency. Hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians have lost wages and jobs during this crisis and we will need time for businesses to reopen and for our economy to come back when the emergency is lifted. Stable housing is part of the foundation we need as a Commonwealth to fully recover,” said Attorney General Shapiro in his letter.
If you believe that you have been wrongfully evicted from your home or wrongfully had your property foreclosed, you can file a complaint with the Office of Attorney General at https://www.attorneygeneral.gov/submit-a-complaint/.