Pennsylvania U.S. Congressman John Joyce tours Edgemate Inc.

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania’s U.S. Congressman John Joyce made a special stop in Blair County as part of his economic tour on Tuesday, Nov. 23, at Edgemate Inc.

Located on 213 Smith Transport Road in Roaring Spring, the facility started up back in 2000, and is now recognized as world leaders in technology, product development, and innovation in the wood veneer industry.

21 years later, Edgemate Inc. provides countless jobs in the community, as well as “Made in USA” niche manufacturing throughout the United States, North America, Central America, Canada and the Far East.

“America has so long been over dependent on China and other foreign countries, and yet Edgemate has stepped up to become one of the top two companies in this field in the United States,” said Congressman Joyce.

Taking the lead worldwide, the business is family-owned being passed down from generation to generation.

“I brought my son Nick into the business in 2005, he’s a graduate of Penn State, we’re both Penn State graduates in business and we’re both very proud, I’m very proud to pass the torch onto my son overtime and he does a great job for us,” said Edgemate Inc. President Harry Benjamin.

Despite other facility’s struggling, Benjamin says Edgemate is running strong, speaking to the importance of manufacturing locally.

“Our import competitors are extremely short on their supply and we have all the inputs needed to make our products domestically, so we have a leg up on everybody right now,” said Benjamin.

According to Congressman Joyce, Edgemate Inc.’s success, is greatly impacting the community through growth and innovation.

“Small businesses are truly the backbone of our economy and they are making that happen right here today at Edgemate,” said Joyce.

