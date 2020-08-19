Pennsylvania to File Lawsuit Against Trump Administration over Mail-In Ballot Controversy

Tuesday, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Washington Attorney General, Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, saying the administration’s actions toward the U.S. Postal service are unconstitutional and take away voters rights’.

“Any plan that has a nationwide impact on mail service and standards, must be submitted to postal regulatory commission for evaluation, review and opinion,” Attorney General Shapiro, said.

Shapiro adds the newly appointed Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy, needs to be held accountable.

“One that requires going before the postal regulatory commission and holding public hearings, but not of that happened here,” Shapiro, said. “Post Master General DeJoy skipped over the opinions of experts and the voices of the people. He opted instead to do what he and President Trump wanted to do.”

DeJoy announced Tuesday he would suspend cost-saving actions, like removing mailboxes and hundreds of mail processing machines until after the election.

President Trump says the mail-in ballot system is fraudulent.

“You can’t have millions and millions of ballots sent all over the place, sent to people who are dead, sent to dogs, cats, sent to everyone,” President Trump, said. “It’ll end up being a rigged election or they will never come out with an outcome. They’ll have to do it again. And nobody wants that and I don’t want that.”

Attorney General Shapiro says changes like these are negatively affecting Pennsylvanians.



“Here’s the result of some of those procedural changes that were put in place back in July: mail was left in boxes and on trucks and they were waiting to be delivered, mail taking two or three times as long, just to be able to be delivered, paychecks going uncashed, bills going unreceived,” Shapiro, said.

DeJoy will testify before the Senate on Friday to defend his actions that some deem unconstitutional.