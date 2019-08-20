Pennsylvania State Police seeking horses for mounted patrol unit

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 28: Police horses push back members of right wing movement Pegida (Patriotic Europeans Against The Islamisation Of The West ) as they take part in a demonstration on February 28, 2015 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. The group held the first ever demonstration in a British city against the perceived spread of extremism at the hands of Muslim immigrants. Local community groups meanwhile, organised a counter demonstration. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

HERSHEY, Pa. (WETM) – The Pennsylvania State Police mounted patrol unit is in need of new horses.

According to a Facebook post, the department is seeking horse donations to maintain its 28 horse stable.

The department is seeking horses between the ages of 5 and 15 years old and stands around 5’4 at the shoulders. Draft and draft-crosses are the preferred breed. Thoroughbreds and other “hot bloods” are less desirable.

Animals must have quiet, sound dispositions and be free of serious stable vices. Horses will be accepted on a 120-day trial basis to determine their suitability. A veterinary examination will also be performed.

Upon retirement, state police horses are first offered back to their original owners. The department finds them suitable homes if the original owners are unwilling or unable to accept the animals.

To arrange a donation or for more information, contact Corporal Carrie Neidigh at 717-533-3463 or cneidigh@pa.gov.