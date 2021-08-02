Pennsylvania ranks 12th best state for health care

The personal finance website WalletHub released new findings for the best places to receive health care among the 50 states and the District of Columbia. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania ranked 12th in the country.

According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the average American spends over $11,000 in personal healthcare costs every year. But the study was an effort to find which states provide the best outcomes for that cost.

WalletHub’s findings were based on 44 measures of cost, accessibility and outcome, such as physicians per capita (Pennsylvania ranked 7th), percentage of residents 12 and older getting vaccinated (9th) and number of insured adults (10th), among others.

Pennsylvania overall topped border states New Jersey (14th), Delaware (19th), New York (21st), Ohio (32nd) and West Virginia (44th) in this study. Maryland (5th) was the only bordering state to offer better health care.