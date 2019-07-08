Pennsylvania plane lands in New Jersey lake after being rerouted

ANDOVER, Nj. (WTAJ) — A Cessna airplane left Harrisburg International and was on it’s way to Morristown Airport on Friday, July 5, 2019.

The plane was rerouted to Aeroflex Airport in Andover. The pilot overshot the runway and landed in Lake Aeroflex.

A family of four was on board, but no injuries were reported. A man was on the lake fishing and was able to help them all from the sinking plane.

It’s believed the plane was rerouted because of a nearby visit by President Trump. Mr. Trump was on his way to a golf outing at the time.

The official reroute reasons are unknown though and the FAA is currently investigating