HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Online voter services are now restored after a contractor’s computer problem took down the online registration and mail ballot application system for less than two days.
The Wolf administration said an equipment failure at a data center caused online outages for the Department of State and other agencies.
The voting services were restored at about 7 a.m. Monday. Officials say work to bring the other agencies back online was continuing, including the Department of State’s professional licensing services.
They say there’s no evidence of malicious interference.
The outage also affected online services for the liquor system and the Revenue and Human Services departments.
Pennsylvania online voter services restored following outage
