Pennsylvania nursing home presumes all 450 residents, 300 employees are positive after 3 die from COVID-19

BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) — A nursing home in Beaver County will presume all of its patients and staff have coronavirus.

Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center said on Monday in a letter that the center is moving away from counting test results and now presuming all staff and residents may be positive after talking to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The nursing home said it will isolate and aggressively treat those who show symptoms.

They say it will allow them to be more protective of asymptomatic staff and residents.

Workers will be wearing N95 masks and other protective equipment.

A union rep reported last week that at least 42 patients at the facility have tested positive for coronavirus and three have died.

The employees’ union also says 10 workers have tested positive.

There are 450 residents at the facility and more than 300 employees.

The Beaver County coroner says at least 13 people have died from coronavirus, as of Monday at noon.

The coroner would not confirm who the victims are or where they died.

On Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 96 positive cases of the virus and six deaths in the county.

Last week, there were three deaths in the county.