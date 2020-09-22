Pennsylvania nears launch of new health insurance website

DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) -- A group of men tackled and restrained a registered sex offender accused of looking at a teenager inside the women's restroom at a Cracker Barrel restaurant in South Carolina on Sunday.

According to police, the 15-year-old said Douglas Lane, 53, of Charlotte, was looking at her while she was in the women's restroom at the restaurant in Duncan. The girl said she noticed something moving near her feet and realized it was a man's head coming from the stall beside her.