Pennsylvania Kid hit by a stray bullet at a ballpark

(WTAJ/WFMZ) — A ten-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot while playing a game at a Pennsylvania ballpark.



But authorities say the gun was not fired on the field or even in the parking lot.

“Right there,” said Corey Hagan: Shooting victim.

That’s where 10-year-old Corey Hagan was shot Saturday night.

“Like a 10,” said Hagan.

Corey was on the field at coca-cola park with family and friends playing the Harry Potter game Quidditch when he felt something hit him on the back of the leg.

“I just went over like this cause it just hurt and then I looked over, and there was like a big hole in my leg. Like this big,” said Hagan.

His mom took him to see EMT’s in the stands but then drove him to Sacred Heart Hospital.

An x-ray found a bullet lodged in the back of his knee.

Corey wasn’t scared.

“I watch so many movies when people get shot I just don’t even care,” said Hagan.

“I don’t know whether he’s too young to understand how big it is, but you know it’s crazy,” said Jason Hagan: Corey’s father.

Corey’s dad Jason was working Saturday night when Corey’s mom called him and told him their son had been shot.

He raced to the hospital but was somewhat relieved when he got there.

“I’m like super emotional and sad, and he’s just hanging out like eating candy, and I’m like this is crazy,” said Jason.

Allentown police say the bullet was not fired inside the stadium or in the parking lot.

The IronPigs released a statement saying,

“The police have concluded that someone discharged a gun in the air within a three-mile radius outside the ballpark. Unfortunately, there was absolutely nothing the IronPigs could have done differently to prevent this type of incident from occurring.”

Kurt Landes: Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs President and General Manager

No word on how long it will take for Corey’s injury to heal.

The IronPigs gifted him with a care package while he was at the hospital.