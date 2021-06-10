Pennsylvania House advances bill on handling fetal remains

The Pennsylvania House is giving its approval to a bill that would require health care facilities to provide for the burial or cremation of fetal remains after a miscarriage or abortion.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania House is giving its approval to a bill that would require health care facilities to provide for the burial or cremation of fetal remains after a miscarriage or abortion.

State representatives voted 118-83 Wednesday to send the proposal to the Senate. All but one Republican and six Democrats were in favor. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is vowing to veto the bill if it makes it to his desk.

Supporters say the measure would give a couple who has lost a child options that may help them grieve. But opponents call the proposal governmental overreach into private family matters.