Pennsylvania halting pay for 9,000 state workers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania will stop paying about 9,000 state workers whose offices have been closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration says that paid leave for state employees whose work locations are closed and who are unable to work remotely will end April 10.

The pay freeze impacts about 12% of the state workforce, though individual agencies are being hit much harder.

The state Departments of Transportation and Revenue are halting pay to more than half of their employees. Meanwhile, the state recorded another single-day high in new cases and passed 100 deaths.