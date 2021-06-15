Pennsylvania family pleads for help in bringing back 81-year-old mother from overseas

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania family is hoping to bring back their 81-year-old mother from Finland. They say she’s been fully vaccinated and needs health care in the states. So far, all their requests have been denied.

For Liisa Temple, since the start of the pandemic, conversations with her mother, Dr. Lea Hyvarinen have been over the phone. Lea splits her time between Finland and America. She left for Finland in January of 2020, not knowing what was to come.

“She hasn’t been able to come back since,” Temple said.

Dr. Lea Hyvarinen is unable to come back to the states and her family here in the Midstate are working hard to get her back by sending in letters.

“She even had a letter from her doctor and Penn State Hershey Medical Center saying she needs to be here for medical care,” Temple said.

However, all three requests for exceptions were denied.

“I have the highest respect for keeping the country safe, we work in health care, we completely understand it,” Temple said. “I completely understand she was denied in October and March when there was no real vaccination, but when she really needed to get here after she was badly injured and fully vaccinated, I think at that point, she should’ve been let in.”

Dr. Lea Hyvarinen also wants to get back to go through her years of research. She created the LEA symbols and numbers used in over 140 countries that are used to test children for vision problems.

“She has a scientific archive that’s stored here in our home in Pennsylvania and she would like to go through it before she passes on from old age,” Temple said. “She’s 81-years-old and she would like to leave a legacy.”

“I just wish in her golden years, that she could just be with us and we could take care of her,” Temple said.

Dr. Lea Hyvarinen’s family created a petition in hopes of bring her back to America.