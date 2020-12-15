Pennsylvania economy in desperate need of new Covid-19 relief package

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – After weeks of negotiation over a $908 billion Covid-19 relief package, U.S. Senator Bob Casey is calling on Congress to act now.

“We need to act, and act this week,” said Casey.

According to Casey the relief is months late, and Pennsylvanians are now desperate for aid from the federal government.

The director of PA Budget and Policy Center Dr. Marc Stier says, that while the CARES Act provided some recovery, the state’s economy has been slipping back into recession since September.

“At one point this program was bringing $1 billion a week into the Pennsylvania economy…no more,” said Stier.

Without substantial new federal aid, Stier says that budget cuts will most likely be made in education, higher education, and human services. This he says will result in tens of thousands of job losses that will further knock down the economy.

“Our economy, our people and our state government all desperately need help from the federal government, and they need it yesterday,” said Stier.

Senator Casey hopes an agreement on the bill will be reached by the end of the week.