Pennsylvania Democrats rally again for minimum wage hike

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Lawmakers, employees and advocates rallied Tuesday at the state Capitol in another push to raise Pennsylvania’s minimum wage.

The state’s minimum wage has been at the federal level of $7.25 an hour since 2009. All states surrounding Pennsylvania have higher minimum wages.

“We’ve watched budget season after budget season pass by and the minimum wage of $7.25 still hasn’t budged,” state Rep. Patty Kim (D-Dauphin) said.

Andrea Grove, the owner of Harrisburg’s Elementary Coffee, says how she pays her employees is at the forefront of the cost of doing business.

“Our future depends on being fair to one another. Our future depends on raising the minimum wage,” Grove said.

Gov. Tom Wolf and Democratic lawmakers are calling for an increase to $12 an hour this year and annual increases to $15 an hour by 2025.

Kim is hoping the discussion resumes during the fall session.

“There’s definitely a happy medium, but we have to start talking about it. We have to sit at the table and discuss what we can all agree on. So today, we are just pushing that issue and I think we are going to get somewhere by the end of this year,” she said.