Pennsylvania Coronavirus Town Hall

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Dr. Rachel Levine, U.S. Senator Bob Casey, and 6 other PA leaders answered questions from Pennsylvanians during a town hall meeting hosted by WTAJ’s sister-station, WHTM in Harrisburg.

Wednesday nights townhall addressed the federal and state response to the coronavirus pandemic. PA leaders spent one hour answering some of the most common questions from Pennsylvanians.

Most questions and concerns were targeted towards PA Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine.

Marlene Snyder in Altoona asked a question for Dr. Levine. Snyder asked, “when our kids go to daycare, why do they have to wear a mask for 8 hours and how is that safe for them?” Dr. Levine answered, in part “it’s really challenging but remember if I’m wearing a mask, it protects you and if you’re wearing a mask it protects me.”

Some other questions included “what are the real numbers?” and “was Governor Wolf that proud and Doctor Levine that proud that they couldn’t turn to Washington?”

PA Chamber President, Gene Barr stated that “Pennsylvania has one of the highest ratings among small businesses that have been moderately or highly negatively impacted.” U.S. Senator, Bob Casey says “the president and the federal government has the advantage of being able to deficit spend to help these other levels of government, to help society.”

Legislators say 40% of people using food banks have never used them before, putting a dent in their services. They say 70% of deaths recorded in the state were in nursing homes or personal care facilities and about 50% of small businesses have about one month left of cash.”

This means the country and the state need to act fast.