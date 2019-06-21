Pennsylvania budget deadline approaching, lawmakers optimistic it’ll pass on time

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — With the deadline set for June 30th, will the state budget be passed on time?

All sides seem to be in agreement that it will.

“I would tee it up to a little bit of good economic news. Obviously, a revenue surplus makes it a little les contentious,” said Representative Matt Bradford, Chairman of the House Appropriations Committee.

However, as of last week Governor Wolf says he has yet to see a draft from Republicans.

“I’ve asked legislators to roll up their sleeves and get a lot of things done,” he stated, then added “It’s a matter of how much of a really ambitious agenda can we get done.”

The Governor’s $34 billion dollar budget calls for things like an increase in minimum wage, which has been highly controversial.

Other disagreements include the Governor’s request for $15 million to help counties cover the cost of new voting machines, and Republican efforts to end a $50 million cash assistance program for the poor who are temporarily unable to work. The house passed a bill to end that program this week.

House GOP spokesperson, Mike Straub, says final spending totals are nearly complete and negotiations will continue over the weekend.

In a statement, he goes on to say, “We anticipate voting on a spending plan mid-to-late next week, and have it on the Governor’s desk ahead of the deadline.”