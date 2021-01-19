Pennsylvania Attorney General takes second oath of office

(WTAJ) — This afternoon, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro was sworn in for his second term.

Shapiro began his remarks with a moment of silence for all those who’ve lost their lives to COVID-19.

When looking at his past four years in office, Shapiro says they’re now serving 27% more Pennsylvanians because he says justice is meant for everyone.

“Justice is not antique or remote. It is not in the past. Justice is a commitment to keep working for fairness, for equality, and for everyone to have the freedom to pursue their talents and potential,” says Shapiro.

Shapiro says he will continue to support the community by not backing down in disputes until all parties are held accountable.