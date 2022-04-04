CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT announced an upcoming closure and detour that will take place for the Dimeling Bridge on Route 2024 (Old Erie Pike).

Starting Monday, April 18, Old Erie Pike — which spans Clearfield Creek near the village of Dimeling in Boggs Township — will be closed at the bridge and a detour will be in place. The detour will make use of Route 153 (Crooked Sewer Road) and Route 2023 (Glen Richey Highway), PennDOT said.

The detour will be in place throughout the project, which is expected to be completed by mid-August.

Work will include hydro-demolition of the concrete bridge deck, concrete repairs, latex surfacing, strip seal replacement, concrete beam end repairs, paving, guide rail and miscellaneous items.

The project cost $944,000 and will be done by contractor Clearwater Construction, Inc., of Mercer, Pennsylvania.

For information on the latest traffic conditions, visit 511PA.com.