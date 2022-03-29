(WTAJ) — PennDOT announced that contractors will begin rehabilitation work on Monday on the Route 22 Summit Interchange in Cresson Township.

On April 4, Grannas Brothers, of Hollidaysburg, will set up traffic control on Route 2014 (Admiral Peary Highway) at the Summit Interchange. During this time, PennDOT said westbound lanes of Admiral Peary Highway will be closed, shifting two-way traffic to the eastbound lanes. Ramps toward Route 22 East toward Altoona will be closed.

A detour will be in place as well and will be in effect until the end of the project. It will follow Route 22 to Route 53 exit and back to Route 22.

The $7.3 million project is expected to be completed in November. It includes removal of the existing concrete roadway and sub-base and replacing it with new concrete, overlay and bridge dams.

For the latest information on roadway conditions, visit 511PA.com.