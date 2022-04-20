CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A two-year bridge replacement project is set to begin on Monday, April 25 on two bridge structures along Route 160 in Cambria County.

As the first phase of the project, which will spread through Wilmore Borough and Summerhill Township, will start by removing the 2-span steel rolled beam bridge that connects Route 160 over the Little Conemaugh River. Those will be replaced with 2-span continuous prestressed concrete PA Bulb-Tee beam bridge.

A detour will be placed on Route 160 (Main Street) until the work is completed. Traffic will follow township road T-399 (Pump Station Road) to T-354 (Buckhorn Road) to Route 160 (Fieldstone Avenue) and back to Route 160 (Main Street). This detour will be in place until November.

Starting on May 5, traffic will be restricted to single-lane temporarily, but no traffic delays are expected.

The second half of the project will replace the existing CMP arch, which carries Route 160 over Settlemyers Run putting in a precast concrete box culvert. Work for this is scheduled to begin in summer 2023 with a traffic detour planned.

There will also be drainage and guide rail upgrades installed as part of a $4.5 million project, which is set to be finished in September 2023.