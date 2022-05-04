SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A detour will be in place starting Monday, May 9, as work begins on the T-611 (Dunmyer Road) bridge rehabilitation project in Stoystown.

Traffic will utilize a 5.5-mile detour in Quemahoning Township that will follow Route 281 (Stoystown Road), T-643 (Marts Road), and Dunmyer Road, according to PennDOT. The detour will be in place no later than July 4.

PennDOT said work on the project consists of the removal and replacement of the bridge deck as well as roadway approach work and guide rail and signage upgrades.

It’s reported the bridge is one of 12 bridges in this contract being completed by George S. Hann & Son, Inc. of Ft. Littleton. All work on this $2.6 million project is expected to be completed by October 2023.

For the latest information on roadway conditions, visit 511PA.com. It’s also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.