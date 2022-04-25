CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Starting Wednesday, a new traffic pattern will be in place on Route 53 (West Second Street) as part of the Route 22 interchanges work.

On Wednesday, April 27, Gulisek Construction, LLC., of Mount Pleasant, will set up a barrier and temporary traffic signals on West Second Street, 1.5 miles north of Lilly Borough, according to PennDOT. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane through this area and controlled by the traffic signal for the next 30 days. Minor delays are possible.

This is part of a new phase of rehabilitation work currently taking place on several interchanges along Route 22 in Cambria, Munster, Cresson and Allegheny townships in Cambria County. Work at this time includes the replacement of the approach slab along a two-mile stretch of West Second Street.

PennDOT said the entire multi-year project involves minor drainage work, concrete patching and thin lift asphalt overlay on the Gallitzin, Munster and Lake Rowena interchanges as well as drainage work and milling and paving on the West Ebensburg interchange. Additionally, the existing concrete roadway on Route 1036 and 2014 (Rowena Interchange) will be removed, and new PCCP will be constructed along with S-40080 expansion dam replacement and substructure repairs. Thin overlay will occur at multiple locations on Route 22 between West Ebensburg and Gallitzin where overhead structures are present.

Work for the 2022 construction season will wrap up at the end of November. Work on the $6.5 million projects is expected to be completed by July 2023.

For the latest information on roadway conditions, visit 511PA.