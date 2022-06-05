ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced an update to the $2.8 million project Winslow Hill Road project in Elk County for the upcoming week of June 6.

From Monday to Wednesday, Winslow Hill Road in Benezette Township will be closed for work to install an an elliptical culvert pipe. A detour following Route 555 will be in effect. Access to the Elk County Visitors Center will be from the Benezette side, while access to the Blue Sky area will be from the Grant Side of Winslow Hill Road.

The detour will be lifted once the pipe is in place and remaining work will be done in daylight with flaggers for traffic, PennDOT said.

Overall work being done on the the 5.6 mile long project includes roadway widening and reconstruction, improvements of roadway shoulders to enhance pedestrian movements, emergency vehicle accommodation, drainage, and guide rail, PennDOT said.

More information on the project can be found on PennDOT’s website.