SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A road in Somerset County will be closed as crews work on making repairs to a bridge, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said.

Somerset County Maintenance Forces will be shutting down Route 2026 (Berkleys Mill Road) Thursday in order to mitigate erosion that was found beneath the bridge, that is over Tributary to Blue Lick Creek, during a routine bridge inspection, according to a press release. The closure is expected to remain until mid August of this year.

Drivers will have to follow an eight-mile detour going from Route 2027 (Pine Hill Road), Route 2024 (Walker School Road), and Route 2025 (Maple Valley Road), PennDOT said.

