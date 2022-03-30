CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT announced today that contractors will restart work on Monday for the project to realign Route 160 (Forest Hills Drive) in Adams Township.

A. Liberoni Inc., of Plum Borough, will restart work April 4. They will set erosion and sedimentation items and activate temporary traffic signals so that work can begin in the following week on the bridge that carries Route 2001 (Old Bedford Pike) over Little Pain Creek.

PennDOT said this rehabilitation work involves the removal of the bituminous deck from the pre-stressed adjacent box beams as well as the placement of a composite concrete deck.

The project, which cost $1.8 million, is expected to be completed by August 2022.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

For the latest information on roadway conditions, visit 511PA or call 5-1-1.