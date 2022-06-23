JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT announced there will be a road closure on US 119 (Hampton Avenue) in Punxsutawney Borough for the replacement of a railroad grade crossing.

Starting July 15, Buffalo and Pittsburgh Railroad will be replacing a railroad grade crossing until July 18, which means that Hampton Avenue will be closed between the intersections of Clark Street and State Route 36 (Mahoning Street Colonel Drake Highway).

To detour, PennDOT said drivers should use US 119 (Pittsburgh – Buffalo Highway), State Route 2009 (Rikers Road), and PA 36 (East Mahoning Street Colonel Drake Highway).

The closure will be weather permitting.

To check the latest roadway conditions, visit 511PA.com.