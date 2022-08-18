CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Starting next Monday, PennDOT said a road will be closed in order to work on a railroad crossing in Portage.

Northfolk Southern RR will be working on the railroad crossing at Dulancey Drive/Route 2012 from Monday, Aug. 22, at 6 a.m. to Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m. The road will be closed from Jamestown Road and Benscreek Road. The length of closure is dependent on track time and/or equipment or weather-related issues.

Work will take place at the railroad crossing on Dulancey Drive. The closure will be between Jamestown Road and Benscreek Road.

Norfolk Southern will be replacing railroad ties and repaving. Traffic control will be provided by Roadsafe Traffic Systems.