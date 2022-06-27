CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — There will be a road closure in Patton in order for workers to perform maintenance on a railroad crossing.

From June 30 through July 1, Thomas Mill Road/Route 4024 will be closed as RJ Corman Railroad performs maintenance on the crossing’s traffic control, which is provided by Road Safe Traffic Systems.

The road will only be closed at the railroad crossing, and traffic will be detoured. The detour consists of using River Drive, to Main Street, to McIntyre Avenue, to Highland Avenue, and to St. Lawrence Street.

The length of the closure will be dependent on the track time and/or equipment or weather-related issues.