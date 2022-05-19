BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pennslyvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that work will begin on PA 913 on Monday, May 23.

On Monday, New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc, of New Enterprise will begin tree trimming along Route 913 near 6th Street. This is supposed to take two days. Additionally, 2.35 miles of resurfacing will take place, from PA 26 to the Huntgindong County line.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

There will be resurfacing, ADA curb ramps, tree trimming, guide rail and sign upgrades completed throughout the project. This is part of a $1.2 million project that’s expected to be completed in late October of this year. Work is weather dependent though.