JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT has announced ramp closures, and detours, for I-80 in Jefferson and Clarion counties this weekend, June 10 to June 12.

For this weekend`s closures:

Jefferson County, Exit 78: Brookville/Sigel Westbound on and off-ramps will be closing at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, June 10. Ramps will reopen by 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 12.

To detour: use Exit 81: Hazen, follow U.S. 322, to re-enter I-80 at Exit 73: Corsica.

Clarion County, the Exit 60: Shippenville Eastbound off-ramp only will be closed on Friday, June 10 at 9:00 p.m. It will reopen by 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 12. \

To detour: take Exit 53: Knox, to U.S. 322 to PA 68 to re-enter I-80 at Exit 62: Clarion.

The closures are part of the resurfacing project on I-80 in Jefferson and Clarion counties.

This closure will be weather permitting.

Contractor, IA Construction Co. Inc. of Franklin, PA is completing this $17 million project which is anticipated to be completed in Fall 2022.