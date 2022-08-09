SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Closures are expected for three railroad crossings in Somerset County for the week of Aug. 15.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers that detours will be in effect for the closures from Aug. 15 to Aug. 19 and the work will only take place at the railroad crossings.

One of the railroad closures will be on Lake Road and traffic will be detoured from Lake Road onto PA 281 to 4055 and then onto PA 601. The second closure will take place on Central Avenue and traffic will be detoured to 3015 to Edgewater Avenue and then back to 3025. A third closure will be on Stoystown Road and traffic will be detoured to SR 4055 to PA 601 and then to SR 4026.

PennDOT said that even though work is weather dependent, but they expect to have it reopened by the end of the week.