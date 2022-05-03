HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — The general public is being asked to comment on a proposed bridge replacement project on Route 994 (Old Plank Road) crossing into Huntingdon County.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced the proposed bridge replacement from Route 994 to Tatman Run in Todd Township and is looking for community members for their thought. The project would replace an existing I-beam bridge with a single-span reinforced concrete spread box beam bridge.

Approximately 17,213 square feet would be needed for temporary construction easement and 208 square feet would be needed for permanent right of way.

The project would be completed on land owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (ACOE) Tatman Run Recreation Area, Raystown Lake.

For those interested in commenting or asking questions about the project, they must do so by May 11 by reaching out to the project manager James F. Bittner Jr, by phone at 814-696-7184 or by email at jambittner@pa.gov.