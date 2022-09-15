STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Drivers in or going through State College won’t have to worry about running into any roadwork for Friday on one of the city’s more busier streets.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) issued an update for it’s Atherton Street (Route 3014) project on Thursday and said that all lanes will be open in the work zone, that goes from Curtin Road to just north of Westerly Parkway.

Work is set to resume on Monday and PennDOT wants drivers, cyclists and pedestrians to expect the following:

Daylight lane closures regulated by flaggers will be implemented to install new sewer line. No detours will be used.

One crew will be working between College Avenue and Railroad Avenue on Atherton Street. Once work is completed between these streets, the crew will start working from Beaver Avenue and work toward Nittany Avenue on Atherton Street.

A second crew will be working between Westerly Parkway and Allen Street/Waupelani Drive on Atherton Street.

Please pay attention to work zone and directional signage to enhance safety and keep traffic moving efficiently.

Motorists should expect travel delays and should adjust their schedules accordingly.

HRI, Inc. of State College is doing the work on the $30.7 million project and that includes roadway reconstruction, drainage improvements that include pipes and inlets, water and sewer lines, concrete curbing, sidewalks and detectable warning surfaces, pavement markings, traffic signals and supports, and other things.

More information regarding the project can be found on PennDOT’s website.