CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – As work continues on a Route 26/Route 45 intersection in State College improvement the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is issuing an end-of-June update.

The work zone is located about 1½ miles north of Pine Grove Mills. The completion of pile driving for the footing of the northern side of the new bridge is expected to be finished this week. The contractor will continue with excavation, installation of rebar, placement of concrete for footers and abutments, and material placement. Motorists may encounter flaggers within the project limits during the week.

In observance of the 4th of July holiday, no work will take place on the project from 6:00 AM Friday, July 1 through 6:00 AM Tuesday, July 5.

Motorists traveling on Route 26 have been shifted onto the temporary road through the construction zone. Motorists traveling on Route 45 will encounter lane shifts depending on work activity. All work is weather dependent. PennDOT reminds drivers that lane widths through the work zone have been reduced to 10 feet.

Overall work on this project includes constructing turning lanes, widening, roadway realignment, drainage improvements, guide rail installation, permanent traffic signals and several other smaller projects. The project will also replace the existing concrete bridge with a single-span box beam bridge.

By realigning the intersection, adding a traffic signal, overhead lighting, and turning lanes, PennDOT expects a better flow of traffic, safer turning maneuverability from all directions, and reduced congestion during high traffic volume events locally.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Charles C. Merlo Inc. of Mineral Point, PA, is the contractor on this $5 million project, which is PennDOT expects to be complete by mid-November.