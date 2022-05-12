CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is updating it’s traffic pattern for the Route 64/Route 550 (Nittany Valley Drive/Zion Road) intersection project in Walker Township.

PennDOT said that on Tuesday, May 17, Route 64 traffic will be using new left lanes instead of the right lanes because they are going to be closed using channelizers. Temporary traffic signals will continue to enforce an alternating traffic pattern and there will be flaggers. Route 550 will experience no changes.

For the week crews will be focusing on the removal and grading of old Route 550 and crews will also be working in putting in a new waterline along Rout 64 northbound.

The goal of the project is to enhance safety at the intersection by roadway widening, roadway realignment, and the addition of a turning lane. Other work includes paving, drainage improvements, new traffic signals, waterline relocation, and miscellaneous items.

PennDOT wants to remind motorist to be alert because there will be trucks entering and exiting the roadway throughout the day.

The contractor for the $3.7 million project is Mitchell Knorr Contracting of Bloomsburg, PA. Work is expected to last through August of this year.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

More information on the Route 64/Route 550 intersection project can be found on PennDOT’s website.