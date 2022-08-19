CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that it plans to hold a public meeting for feedback on a pavement project.

Being discussed at the meeting will be the PA 164 – Route 2006 to Blair County Line pavement preservation project in Portage Township in Cambria County. It will take place on Monday, Aug. 22 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Portage Township Municipal Building located at 4109 Portage Street.

Work that is expected to be done will be milling and paving of the existing roadway, upgrades to drainage facilities and guiderail and repair of a mine subsidence location, PennDOT said. When work begins a detour will be implemented.

The purpose of the meeting is provide the public an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed project, and representatives from PennDOT will be available to answer any questions or comments.