CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said that roadwork near DuBois will cause delays for Wednesday and Thursday.

Crews will be performing cracks sealing work along the Oklahoma-Salem Road (Route 4011) between Maple Avenue in DuBois and Route 219 (Carson Hill Road) in Salem from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. PennDOT said that drivers should expect lengthy delays as flaggers will be enforcing alternating traffic patterns.

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting 511PA.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

For more information on the roadwork in Clearfield County, visit PennDOT’s website.