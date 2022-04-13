STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — A webpage has been launched for the Route 26/Route 45 project in State College by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

With the launch of the page, which can be located on the District 2’s Construction projects website, PennDOT is encouraging the public to check the site for updates regularly.

The project began last month and includes the construction of turning lanes, roadway widening, and roadway realignment.

PennDOT believes that realigning the intersection, adding traffic signals, overhead lighting and turning lanes will result in a better flow of traffic, safer turning lanes and reduced congestion during high traffic events. There will also be drainage improvements, guide rail installation and permanent traffic signals.

The $5 million dollar project is expected to be completed by mid-November.