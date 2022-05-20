TYRONE, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is having a public meeting to discuss plans for the Route 453 (Sink Run Culvert) replacement project in the Tyrone Borough.

On Tuesday, May 24, from 6 p.m to 7 p.m. at the Tyrone Area High School cafeteria representatives from PennDOT will be available to answer questions regarding the proposed project.

Currently, the project looks to replace a portion of the existing stone masonry arch culvert that carries Sink Run under Tyrone Borough. Additionally, the project would reconstrue the roadway, improve drains, and ADA upgrades to pedestrian curb ramps. Detours will be put in place during construction.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

The meeting location is accessible to persons with disabilities. Any person requiring special aid or additional information regarding the meeting may contact the project manager, Raymond J. Seese, by phone at 814-595-6821, or by e-mail at raseese@pa.gov.