CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A 43-foot bridge in Clearfield had its weight limit updated after a recent inspection.

Two miles north of Clearfield, the bridge in question spans Lick Run on Route 1006 (Goshen Road) in Goshen Townships. The weight limit for the bridge has been changed to 17-ton for single vehicles and 21-ton weight limit for combination vehicles. Previously, the bridge was listed as 32-ton for single vehicles are 39-ton for combination vehicles.

Clearfield County Bridge that has new weight restrictions

The bridge was built in 1971 and is used by almost 500 vehicles each day. The new weight restrictions come after a recent inspection determined that the bridge will need to go through repairs to be be restored to it’s former state.

PennDOT reminds drivers to obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.