SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Roadwork is set to take place on Route 601 and Route 219 in Somerset County.

Starting Tuesday, May 31, Charles J. Merlo, Inc. will begin milling and paving work on a pavement preservation project on Route 601 on Red Goose Road. Work is expected to occur during daytime and nighttime hours.

Utility work will also occur on 219 will be at the U.S. 219 intersection with Coal Run Road to Mosser Road. Work on this project consists of geotechnical cleanup along rock slopes and upgrading existing guiderails.

The project reportedly costs $7.5 million and is expected to be completed by November 2023. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers and PennDOT says to expect some travel delays.

More information on this construction project can be found on PennDOT’s website.